Caucasity Kills: White Privilege Won’t Allow For The Austin Bomber To Be Called The Terrorist He Is

- By Bossip Staff
ROUND ROCK, TX - MARCH 21: Law enforcement officials investigate at the location where the suspected package bomber was killed in suburban Austin on March 21, 2018 in Round Rock, Texas. The 24-year-old suspect blew himself up inside his car as police approached the vehicle. A massive search had been underway by local and federal law enforcement officials in Austin and the surrounding area after several package bombs had detonated in recent weeks, killing two people and injuring several others.

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Austin Bomber Mark Anthony Conditt Isn’t Being Described Accurately In The Media

Since the Austin Bomber ended his terrorist spree by taking his own life this week, we have been extremely disturbed by the media and some law enforcement’s refusal to call Mark Anthony Conditt what he is — a terrorist. ‘

Just watch this video below where Fox News’ Bill Hemmer calls Conditt’s acts “homegrown terror,” but Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) dismissed that assertion, calling Conditt a “disturbed young man” instead.

“I think it’s clear from the confession that it’s not terror-related, although it did terrorize the city of Austin for the last month,” he said. “I think it was a disturbed young man, a mentally ill-type person.”

Then there is the New York Times, who tweeted a quote from one of Conditt’s neighbors, describing him as a “quiet, nerdy” young man.

Fixed it.

A post shared by Natasha Rothwell (@nfrothwell) on

We much prefer this edit by Natasha Rothwell, an actress, and writer who is a regular on “Insecure.”

Browse the internet and you will find others who have noticed, like us, that when white people commit atrocious acts they are mostly described as mentally ill or disturbed. Never savage, monsters or terrorists the way we have seen so many people of color described.

Do you think that this will EVER end? How do we DEMAND the media change this cycle?

