Catch Fade: Donald Trump Wants ALL The AARP Smoke With Joe Biden “He’ll Go Down Fast And Hard”
- By Bossip Staff
Image via Jeff Swensen/Win McNamee/Getty
Joe Biden recently spoke at the University of Miami College and let loose this patented “I’m Uncle Joe and IDGAF” quip about Donald Trump.
Well, Donnie caught wind of Biden’s comments and hopped his orange azz on Twitter at like 6am this morning to clap back.
Uh oh, sounds like big bad Donnie wants to meet Uncle Joe by the bike rack at 3pm.
Our money is on Joe.