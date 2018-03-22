Catch Fade: Donald Trump Wants ALL The AARP Smoke With Joe Biden “He’ll Go Down Fast And Hard”

Image via Jeff Swensen/Win McNamee/Getty

Donald Trump Responds To Joe Biden’s High School Beating Comments

Joe Biden recently spoke at the University of Miami College and let loose this patented “I’m Uncle Joe and IDGAF” quip about Donald Trump.

Well, Donnie caught wind of Biden’s comments and hopped his orange azz on Twitter at like 6am this morning to clap back.

Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2018

Uh oh, sounds like big bad Donnie wants to meet Uncle Joe by the bike rack at 3pm.

Our money is on Joe.