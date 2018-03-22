WELP: Voluptuous Vegan Mya Says She Struggles To Date ‘Death Breathed’ Meat Eaters
Singer Mya Talks Dating Meat Eaters
If you’re a meat-eating man who’s interested in dating Mya, then you’ve got some work to do. The voluptuous vegan recently revealed that she struggles to date men who don’t follow a plant-based lifestyle like the one she subscribes to.
Mya recently chatted with our sister site MadameNoire about dating non-vegans during an episode of “Spin And Spill The Tea” and things got interesting quick.
According to Mya she previously hooked up with someone she’s known for over a decade but hesitated when he leaned in for a kiss. Why?
Because she smelled “death on his breath.”
“Last year I had an experience with someone I’ve known for over 10 years,” said Mya. “He leaned in to kiss me and I smelled death on his breath. I was just like, “I don’t know if I can do this.”
LMAO! Here’s a question “death breathers”, would you turn from your wicked meat-eating ways for Mya?
In addition to speaking on her dating life, Mya also revealed that she’s releasing her “TKO” album April 20, dropping her single 3/23 and credits squats with resistance bands for her trademark thick thighs.
#NYC @madamenoire Check out the new drama series #5thward streaming on #umc www.umc.tv @watchumc or download app / New episodes every #Friday Hair & make up by @troystylez Stylist: @styledbyambika in Wisteria blue jumpsuit: @jluxlabel Earrings: @joeygalon Booties: @shoedazzle Coat: @baruni_fashion Assisted by: @sirrickky
More voluptuous vegan Mya on the flip.
Check out a preview of Mya’s new single.
🎶 #MusicMonday 🎶 Enjoy the sexy sounds of the new single #YouGotMe now available on all digital outlets worldwide!! Link in bio & story ☝🏾. In the basement with this one 🎤. 13th studio project on the way soon📀! Cheers to 20 years. 😘❤️💋 Produced by @myguymars / ✍🏾by @kydsyd x @myaplanet9 / 📷 @ziggazaggastudio / graphics: @tatianamoton x @carlosperales21 / mix: @206derek / mastering: @malcolminthemix / web: @scottydigital / distribution: @the_orchard_ #newmusic #mya #planet9 #myguymars #mgm #2018 #rnb #libragang #swag
#saturdaynight #swag @lavishnightclubmke 🎶 Enjoy the new single #YouGotMe available now on all digital outlets. Link in bio & story swipe up. #Crueltyfree #vegan #fashion styled by @styledbyambika in @sheinofficial / asst stylist @daninovoa / #Veganbody by @kellybollmann #planet9 #myaplanet9 #Milwaukee #Wisconsin #WI