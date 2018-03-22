WELP: Voluptuous Vegan Mya Says She Struggles To Date ‘Death Breathed’ Meat Eaters

Chitchatter…

Singer Mya Talks Dating Meat Eaters

If you’re a meat-eating man who’s interested in dating Mya, then you’ve got some work to do. The voluptuous vegan recently revealed that she struggles to date men who don’t follow a plant-based lifestyle like the one she subscribes to.

Mya recently chatted with our sister site MadameNoire about dating non-vegans during an episode of “Spin And Spill The Tea” and things got interesting quick.

According to Mya she previously hooked up with someone she’s known for over a decade but hesitated when he leaned in for a kiss. Why?

Because she smelled “death on his breath.”

“Last year I had an experience with someone I’ve known for over 10 years,” said Mya. “He leaned in to kiss me and I smelled death on his breath. I was just like, “I don’t know if I can do this.”

LMAO! Here’s a question “death breathers”, would you turn from your wicked meat-eating ways for Mya?

In addition to speaking on her dating life, Mya also revealed that she’s releasing her “TKO” album April 20, dropping her single 3/23 and credits squats with resistance bands for her trademark thick thighs.

