Bae Of The Day: Regina King Is A Cultural Icon Who Hasn't Aged In 30 Damn Years

- By Bossip Staff
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Regina King Is Bae

Regina King is currently the star of the gripping, heartbreaking Netflix show 7 Seconds. What people may not realize is that she’s been killing the game for damn near 30 years, and she looks the same age as she did then. King has played in iconic roles from Boyz In The Hood to Poetic Justice and Jerry McGuire. And we can’t forget that she did the voices of BOTH Riley and Huey from The Boondocks.

#sevenseconds now streaming @netflix @sevensecondsnetflix

A post shared by Regina King (@iamreginaking) on

She’s done everything and has been glamorous and beautiful the whole time. So that’s why she’s bae of the damn day now and always.

10-4, No switchin sides

A post shared by Regina King (@iamreginaking) on

    Lean on me! #goaldigger 📷www.photoillusions.us

    A post shared by Regina King (@iamreginaking) on

    Back at ya

    A post shared by Regina King (@iamreginaking) on

    @guillame_cds 💜

    A post shared by Regina King (@iamreginaking) on

    #carouselofhope @yvetteshelton100 @makeupbylatrice @thestacetheface @marialuciahohan24

    A post shared by Regina King (@iamreginaking) on

    yep! Best date goes to…@buttercreammojave ! #DGA

    A post shared by Regina King (@iamreginaking) on

    Hello hello hey hello hello

    A post shared by Regina King (@iamreginaking) on

