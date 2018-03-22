Babies: Alexis Skyy’s Precious Preemie Alaiya Is Getting Fat & Juicyy

Alexis Skyy Shows Off Alaiya’s Healthy Cheeks

Alexis Skyy visited her almost two month old daughter and the hospital this week and let fans know she’s almost ready to take her home. Alaiya has been under hospital care after being born three months premature. Alexis posted a series of IG story videos and let folks know that “Lay Lay” is 5 pounds already and almost home to mama.

Here she is. Alaiya is knocked out sleeping but you can see her cheeks looking fatter that previous photos.

Look at that face! Do you think she looks like her papa Fetty Wap or mama here?