Someone We Actually Like: Lena Waithe Covers ‘Vanity Fair’ & Talks Representation

Lena Waithe Covers Vanity Fair

Lena Waithe is covering Vanity Fair for a landmark issue helmed by new EIC Radhika Jones. In it, Waithe is interviewed by fellow queer writer Jacqueline Woodson on various topics including pitching stories to white execs and her role as a storyteller of queer black stories.

“I am tired of white folks telling my stories. We gotta tell our s**t,” says Waithe. “Can’t no one tell a black story, particularly a queer story, the way I can, because I see the God in us.” Waithe adds, “I didn’t realize I was born to stand out as much as I do. But I’m grateful. Because the other black or brown queer kids are like, ‘Oh, we the s**t.'”

Lena’s also clearly confident in her identity and her blackness and she dishes on her style.

“Being black and gay, having dreadlocks, having a certain kind of swag, and dressing the way I do, [people say,] ‘That’s dope, you’re cool,’” she says. “I don’t feel validated by that. I don’t want to be white. I don’t want to be straight. I don’t want to blend in. I try to wear queer designers who happen to be brown and makin’ sh**.”

The creator of ‘The Chi/”/all-around dope human being’s Vanity Fair cover is being praised by the likes of Ava Duvernay, who Lena worked for as a trash taking out production assistant in her early years.

Dear @RadhikaJones, You’re changing the game by centering this game-changer on the @VanityFair cover. You’ve done something big here. Something bold. I’m excited by you. And grateful for this powerful image of our sister warrior, the great @LenaWaithe. Who we hold so dear. Brava. pic.twitter.com/l2hOssvgo8 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 22, 2018

