This Is Insane: Ex-Graduate Student Popped For Raping Kansas State And U Of Missouri Men At Gunpoint

Image via St. Louis County Police

Ex-Grad Student Arrested For Raping Male Students At Gunpoint

A former graduate student at the University of Missouri has been arrested for forcibly sodomizing a male student at gunpoint after breaking into his on-campus apartment.

According to RFT, 23-year-old Devonta Bagley ran into the room at 4 a.m. late Sunday night and threatened the victim with the gun and raped him. He was later arrested by St. Louis County police, charged with sodomy, first-degree burglary and two counts of armed criminal action. Bagley is currently being held on $500,000 bond.

What makes this story even more disturbing is that this isn’t Bagley’s first go round with raping men. Last year, just 2 months after graduating for Kansas State University, Bagley raped a student there at gunpoint. He was charged with aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated burglary.

For God’s sake, keep this guy off the streets! If you don’t want to protect students from gun violence the least you protect them from being ra-…oh, yeah.

SMH.