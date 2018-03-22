MeToo: Shady Ponytail Wearer Steven Seagal Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Two Former Teen Actresses

Steven Seagal Accused Of Rape

Steven Seagal is being accused of sexual assault by two women who say the actor took advantage of their innocence at the apex of his fame. Lisa Bloom, attorney, held a press conference for both the women to tell their assault stories. It’s unclear if they are seeking to sue Seagal, but both have reported the incidents to police.

TMZ reports, Regina claims Steven raped her 25 years ago after he invited her to a faux wrap party.

She claimed Seagal invited her to his home 25 years ago for what he called a “wrap party” for “On Deadly Ground.” She claims no one else was there, and Seagal took her into a bedroom, kissed her neck and then raped her.

Faviola alleges Steven sexually assaulted her back in 2002 during an audition at the W Hotel in Bev Hills. Allegedly, Seagal pinched her nipples, slid his hand under her bikini and touched her vagina during an audition. She yelled to make him stop and says his security guard blocked the doorway until Seagal said she could leave, SMH.

This isn’t the first time Seagal is accused of sexual assault. Portia de Rossi made claims last November that Seagal put her on a casting couch and unzipped his leather pants.