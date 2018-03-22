Tiffany Haddish Takes Kevin Hart Roller Skating For His Series “What The Fit” [VIDEO]

Tiffany Haddish

This week’s episode of Kevin Hart’s new YouTube original series, “What the Fit,” features special guest Tiffany Haddish. In the episode, Kevin and Tiffany hit the roller rink for a workout on wheels.

Here are more highlights from the episode:

Tiffany treats Kevin to a “2-for-1” ultrasound deal she found before hitting the rink.

Both comedians join up with the LA Roller Girls for a full roller fitness class where they attempt to master new moves such as the “Moonwalk,” and “Scooter Push,” but not without taking a few tumbles throughout the process.

Tiffany and Kevin going head-to-head in a winner take all skate-off, to see who can put together the best dance routine. Watch Tiffany blow away the competition when she unleashes a series of impressive moves.

The full episode can be found below.

Did you enjoy? On next week’s episode (3/29) Kevin will be joined by Khloe Kardashian as they try out Goat Yoga.