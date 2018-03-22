Knifed Up? Fans Think Mel B’s “New” Face Looks Zigga-Zig-Awful

Did Mel B Get Plastic Surgery To Her Face?

Recent photos of Mel B have fans speculating that she’s doing “something” to her mug. The America’s Got Talent host walked the carpet recently for their 13th season premiere with her 19-year-old daughter Phoenix. Mel seems to look a little rough in the face…

So we're all just going to ignore Mel B's new face are we? Oh, ok. — Gary Downing (@gary_downing13) March 20, 2018

This is how Mel looked less than two years ago. Could stress from her recent divorce be causing her to look “different”, or do you think she’s using injectables?

Mel shared with fans on instagram how she’s seemingly achieving her new look…

Do you think she’s knifed up? Hit the flip to see what folks are saying…