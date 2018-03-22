Knifed Up? Fans Think Mel B’s “New” Face Looks Zigga-Zig-Awful
Did Mel B Get Plastic Surgery To Her Face?
Recent photos of Mel B have fans speculating that she’s doing “something” to her mug. The America’s Got Talent host walked the carpet recently for their 13th season premiere with her 19-year-old daughter Phoenix. Mel seems to look a little rough in the face…
This is how Mel looked less than two years ago. Could stress from her recent divorce be causing her to look “different”, or do you think she’s using injectables?
Mel shared with fans on instagram how she’s seemingly achieving her new look…
Ok then @pawnta thankyou thankyou for making me leave my house today which i barely ever do especially on my day of from work)yippeee my skin now has come back to life glowingly,and it’s all coz of this PRP treatment I’ve just had,the main reason I’m so excited (and this is why this text is sooooooo long) this treatment is ALL natural It’s using your OWN body’s “protein rich plasma”which FYI is inside of us, I’m not a “girly girl”if that isnt already apparent,I don’t do facials regularly, I don’t get excited about spending the entire day going to the spa or shopping on rodeo drive all day,that would be my worst frggin nightmare,listen I’ve never even had a massage,so that’s why I’m sooooo excited about this treatment, let me break it down real quick this Particular treatment uses your own blood basically!!! So this is my shout out to all the ladies, if you need your skin to come back to life, and you need your glow back get this done NOW,every Woman should feel good about themselves no matter what even if your going threw a tough time,life is hard as it is,so we need to not just feel amazing on your inside but your outside too,and even more so if your a single working parent running around all day doing school runs,YOUR the one providing for your family and putting food on the table ,if this is YOU,you owe it to yourself to take care of yourself as in take time out for you when you have the time and have a “ME DAY”shout out to all the ladies go make yourself feel fabulous,save up your money treat yourself have your “ME DAY”ladies because this treatment is worth it,plus you only have to do it 2 maybe 3 times a year at most. #takecareofyourself #singleparentworkinghard #ladiesgetyourglowback #motykiemedspa #metime #mixedgirl 💜💜💜
Do you think she’s knifed up? Hit the flip to see what folks are saying…