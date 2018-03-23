Exclusive: Jill Scott’s Estranged Ex’s Lawyer Says Judge Hasn’t Ruled On Prenup; Client Still Plans To Challenge Its’ Legality

Jill Scott & Mike Dobson Divorcing After 15 Months Of Marriage

Singer Jill Scott’s estranged husband’s lawyer has urged fans not to jump the gun when it comes to the couple’s contentious divorce.

The Atlanta-based James Walker, attorney for Scott’s ex Mike Dobson, said that they were still a long way off from challenging the validity of the former couple’s prenuptial agreement, and the judge hasn’t made a ruling on it yet.

“We feel that the prenup was never fully executed, and we also feel that it is a problematic document,” Walker told BOSSIP. “But we’ll have to wait for court to deal with that.”

Walker stressed that the judge did not rule on whether the prenup was legal or not, but cited it at a hearing last month on whether Scott should have to pay Dobson’s legal fees for getting injunction against her that bars her from trash talking him on social media and elsewhere.

The attorney said the case is still a long way from going to trial, and they’re only gotten as far as to ask for evidence from Scott and her legal team – a process that could take weeks or even months.

“It’s still very, very early in this case,” Walker said, adding that the judge still has yet to decide on major issues like spousal support or division of their marital assets.

Walker also insisted that fans shouldn’t compare Dobson and Scott’s divorce to another high profile split: that of Mary J. Blige and her now ex-husband Kendu Isaacs.

“These cases are apples and oranges,” Walker told us. “This is not a Mary J. Blige case. This case is totally different.”

Scott filed for divorce from Dobson in Sept, 2017, citing irreconcilable differences and claimed that them continuing to live together would be improper and unsafe. But Dobson countersued the “A Long Walk” singer, saying he never treated her inappropriately, and it was she that bullied him during their union. Dobson has asked the court to toss their prenup, and has asked for half the assets they acquired while married.