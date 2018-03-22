“Black Panther” Is $18 Million Away From Becoming The HIGHEST-GROSSING SUPERHERO MOVIE EVER (So Go See It Again)
“Black Panther” Is $18 Million Away From History
Spectacular Earth-stopper Black Panther has done nothing but shatter records, snatch wigs, change lives and shatter more records on its way to almost becoming the highest grossing superhero movie of ALL-TIME). And by almost, we mean $18 million short of officially snatching the BIGGEST SUPERHERO MOVIE EVER crown from The Avengers. So yea, you absolutely have to see it again this weekend and maybe again just to be sure.
Peep the Twitter chatter over Black Panther‘s race to box office glory on the flip.
