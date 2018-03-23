Exclusive: “Love & Hip Hop: New York’s” Tahiry Jose SETTLES Security Guard Beatdown Case During NY Fashion Week

Reality Starlet Sued After Irate Security Guard Jumped Her At Fashion Week Catwalk Show

Former “Love & Hip Hop: New York” star Tahiry Jose has settled a civil assault case where she accused a security guard of beating the brakes off her during a New York Fashion Week event in 2014.

The model and reality star said security guard Carlos “Fiasco” Suggs pummeled her for no apparent reason back in September 2014 as she prepped to walk in the Angola International Fashion Show.

Tahiry said the unprovoked attack left her with devastating injuries: a head injury, a concussion, spinal injuries, wrist damage, post-traumatic stress disorder and headaches, according to court docs obtained by BOSSIP.

Joe Budden’s ex also said in court papers that she’d spent more than $30,000 in medical bills as part of her recovery.

She sued Suggs, the security guard, for the medical bills, pain and suffering and “loss of enjoyment of life.” Tahiry also sued the venue, the fashion designer and the PR firm for hiring the guard who manhandled her, claiming they didn’t properly train him and should’ve known he was violent.

The case was scheduled for a hearing on Wednesday, but an attorney for defendant PR firm boss Gregory Moore told the judge that there would be no need for it because everyone agreed to settle out of court.

The terms of the settlement were unclear Thursday, but Suggs, the security guard, never responded to the suit itself and didn’t appear to be part of the settlement deal.

We’ve reached out to Tahiry’s lawyer, as well as the attorneys for the defendants for comment.