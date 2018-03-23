47 And Fly: Naomi Campbell Is Named 2018 CFDA Fashion Icon And Diddy And Cassie Take Her To Celebrate!

By Bossip Staff
British model Naomi Campbell is all dressed as she heads to Craig's

Naomi Campbell Named 2018 CFDA Fashion Icon

Congratulations are in order for Naomi Campbell! The legendary supermodel has been named 2018 Fashion Icon by the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

Naomi celebrated her win with a dinner out with friends at Craig’s Restaurant in West Hollywood.

P. Diddy and Cassie walk hand in hand as they leave Craig's Restaurant

She was joined by Diddy and Cassie, who looked very cute and cozy holding hands as they left the restaurant.

