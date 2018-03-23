47 And Fly: Naomi Campbell Is Named 2018 CFDA Fashion Icon And Diddy And Cassie Take Her To Celebrate!
- By Bossip Staff
Congratulations are in order for Naomi Campbell! The legendary supermodel has been named 2018 Fashion Icon by the Council of Fashion Designers of America.
Naomi celebrated her win with a dinner out with friends at Craig’s Restaurant in West Hollywood.
She was joined by Diddy and Cassie, who looked very cute and cozy holding hands as they left the restaurant.