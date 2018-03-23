BFV: Braxton Sisters Gather Divorce Distressed Tamar After She Eviscerated Their Spouses And Twitter Exploded

What Goes Around, Comes around: Tamar’s Sisters Serve Her Humble Divorce Pie

Welp! Yesterday was the season premiere of Braxton Family Values, and it almost went up in flames between the sisters!

Remember when Tamar used talk REAL dirty about the sisters and their estranged spouses when they were going through their marital drama?? It was years ago, but Traci, Towanda and Trina did not forget how EMBARRASSED Tamar made them feel on tv in this clip.

“This one right here, he is different…but this comes with a price?” …Huh?

In a scene when the sisters were at Mr. Chow, Toni and Traci asked Tamar about her “rumored” divorce and she said she wasn’t ready to talk…

#BFV A post shared by @ braxtonfvalues on Mar 22, 2018 at 6:50pm PDT

But that didn’t last. Traci was fed up and reminded Tamar about how NASTY and rude she was to them during their separate marital turmoil, and Tamar immediately wanted to skedaddle.

Towanda wasn’t at the table, but she ripped Tamar in another scene for doing the same thing! No sympathy for the loose-lipped and immature TA-DAY!

Do YOU think the sisters were right for turning on Tamar why she’s freshly separated? Or will Tamar be aiiiight? She showed off her stunning new baldy during the premiere too…

Twitter weighed in during the episode and all HECK broke loose, hit the flip for that and more of Tamar’s new look.