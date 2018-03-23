Money Moves: An Exasperated Cardi B Wants To Know What The F**k New York Is Doing With Her Bodak Bucks

Image via Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Cardi B Wants To Know Where Her Tax Dollars Go

It’s that time of year where gainfully employed people become anxious for one of two reasons, either they are checking their bank account everyday to see if Uncle Same dropped a lil’ somethin’ somethin’ in there, or, they know they owe dough and dread filing their taxes.

In Cardi B‘s case, she’s made BIG money over the past 365 days and it sounds like she dropped off a BIG bag to her colonizer “uncle”, 40% of her earnings to be exact.

That said, Cardi wants to know one thing…WHAT THE F**K ARE THEY DOING WITH HER MONEY?!?

It’s a fair question and a fair critique that sent several Twitter users into orbit last night.

Cardi B is getting into tax policy now. She says she's paying 40% of her income in taxes and wants to know where the money is going…"when you donate to a kid in a foreign country, they give you updates on what they're doing with your donation….I want updates on my tax money." pic.twitter.com/E1hITGNqee — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 23, 2018

2. I suspect that after the year Cardi B has had she just had to write a big check to the IRS…that leads most folks to want some answers!!! — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 23, 2018

3. If Ted Cruz, Rand Paul, or Marco Rubio tweet about Cardi B I’m going to die. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 23, 2018

4. The video above wasn't the first time Cardi B has talked about taxes. Late last year, she shared her tax planning strategies with her followers. pic.twitter.com/rtIai4Xl6I — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 23, 2018

Put some respeck on Bardi’s tax code acumen!