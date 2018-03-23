“Bridezillas” Exclusive Clip: Bride Loses It On Bridesmaid Over Ill-Fitting Dress “So You Just Lost Back Fat All Of A Sudden?”

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

It’s Friday! That means another new episode of “Bridezillas” is on it’s way. In the meantime, peep this clip that captures a bride going H.A.M on her bridesmaid over last minute issues with her dress.

Here’s more details on the episode:

PageantZilla Taylor’s wedding day must go viral or there will be hell to pay! An outrageous meltdown prompts her groom to second guess & her aunt to shut her down. StormZilla Sam’s bridal rampage backfires when her bridesmaids step up and storm out!

BRIDEZILLAS – “PAGEANT ZILLA & STORM ZILLA” – Airs on WeTV Friday, March 23 at 10:00pm|9:00 C

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1629775/bridezillas-exclusive-clip-bride-loses-it-on-bridesmaid-over-ill-fitting-dress-so-you-just-lost-back-fat-all-of-a-sudden/
Categories: Bossip Exclusives, matrimony-dom, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus