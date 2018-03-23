Issa Wrap: Amber Rose Confirms That She Stuck In A Knife In Her 21 Savage Coupledom

Amber Rose Confirms 21 Savage Breakup

Amber Rose is finally confirming what’s been speculated for weeks; she and 21 Savage are no more. As previously reported Amb deflected from breakup rumors after people noticed that she unfollowed her trap bae on Instagram.

Now Amb is speaking out on their breakup on Big Boy’s Neighborhood and candidly confirming that they split while also noting that she still loves him.

“To be in a relationship is difficult, to be famous and in a relationship is even more difficult and then you end up arguing about things that you usually wouldn’t argue about as a normal person,” said Amb. “I love him, I miss him, I think about him every day. I can’t say that I’m single because I still think about him every day. My heart is still with him. Hopefully, we can work it out but if we can’t—the love is still there.”

She also added that their breakup is fresh and she’s hoping they can work things out….

“We’re just having a rough patch, it’s just very fresh. I could never say that I’m single because I don’t feel single, I still love him.”

and yes she still smells his dirty drawls because she LOVES the smell of his goon gonads.

“I still sniff em [his old draws], I was just sniffing em before I got here. I miss that motherfucker. If you don’t love the smell of your man’s private area, then you don’t really love him.”

Poor Amb! Do YOU think they’ll reconcile?

Watch Amber Rose on Big Boy’s Neighborhood below.

