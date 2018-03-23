Fashion Game Still Immaculate: Zendaya’s Stylist Reveals How Luxury Brands Once Refused To Dress Her

Major Fashion Labels Used To Refuse To Dress Zendaya

Zendaya is known to be one of the most stylish celebrities on the scene, and it’s no secret that she’s been killing the fashion game for years. The actress even launched her own line with Boohoo recently, which proves even further how much of a presence she is in the fashion world. But according to her stylist, it wasn’t always easy to get the 21-year-old fireball into those high fashion threads we’re used to seeing her rock.

Coleman’s longtime stylist, Law Roach, has been with the the actress for years, and he knows what it was like to dress her before she was at the level of fame she is today. He told a story recently, revealing how Zendaya rose to the top of the fashion game despite luxury fashion labels declining to dress her in the past.

During The Hollywood Reporter’s first Stylist Roundtable, Roach candidly revealed, “Zendaya made it to the cover of Vogue. She has never worn Valentino, she has never worn Gucci, she has never worn Chanel. She only wore Dolce [& Gabbana] when she got a Dolce [& Gabbana] campaign. We built [her] career and my career using smaller brands and emerging designers to prove a point that it can happen!”

As he continues on with his story, it gets even better. Roach further explained, “It’s a big f**k you because we all know the [public relations] want to bring someone to you because ‘oh she can get her in Valentino’ but what I wanted to prove was that she doesn’t have to be in Valentino to become a fashion girl. So now that everybody wants to dress her, I go back and say ‘Not this season!’”