Sorcery: Plastic Surgeon Dry Snitches On Lira Galore, Lists Her Procedures On IG

Lira Galore’s Plastic Surgeon Dry Snitches

A popular Miami doctor is dry snitching on Lira Galore on instagram! Lira, who claims her bawwwdy is natural, with the exception of artificial chest-puppies, may be telling lies. The professional, Dr. Altman posted this “throwback” of Lira visiting him after surgery and he hashtagged all of her surgical procedures.

#BreastAugmentation, #BBL…wow. Is he letting folks she got BBL surgery? BBL aka the Brazilian Butt Lift is what most instagram famous models and strippers get to achieve unbelievable curves…

Interesting…more of Lira’s enhanced body & a before picture after the flip.