Say It Ain’t So: SZA Says That Her Next Album Will Be Her Last

SZA Might Not Be Making Music For Much Longer

Why must all good things come to an end? Especially so soon!!!

It looks like SZA isn’t planning on making music for much longer, and according to her, she might not make it past her sophomore album. In a new interview with Flaunt, TDE’s number one lady says that her upcoming follow-up to her smash hit Ctrl is going to be the end of her music career.

“I’m still miserable,” she told the publication. “My world got so much smaller so fast. I have so much to write about. I feel like I’m in a cage. I’m making the best album of my life for this next album and I know that… because it’s going to be my last album.”

All we can hope is that that doesn’t end up to be true. As the article specifically notes, there’s an important specification along with her thoughts of calling it quits: “Let’s not take that ‘last’ part too seriously. She delivered it with a grin and has been known to flirt with the idea of early retirement. Even before Ctrl dropped, the stress of expectation got to her so much that she tweeted ‘I actually quit.’ Now she thinks, ‘God didn’t give me the Grammys, because he knows I would have quit, like ‘I have nothing else to do.’”

Like anyone who keeps up with Solana knows, her words need to be taken with a grain of salt–but it’s understandable that she’s experiencing a shock to her system rising to fame at lightning speed.

Whatever the case, we can at least expect one more album out of SZA, which she says she’s in the process of starting now.

You can read her full interview with Flaunt here.