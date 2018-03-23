Exclusive: Mary J. Blige Keeping Her NJ Mansion After Bitter Divorce From Kendu

MJB’s Manse Taken Off The Market After Divorce Settlement News

When it comes to Mary J. Blige’s efforts to sell her multi million dollar New Jersey mansion, there’s no more drama.

The “Queen of Hip Hop Soul” has taken her eight bedroom palatial pile off the market now that she’s divorced from her ex husband and manager Kendu Isaacs, after she spent 10 years trying to sell it, BOSSIP has learned.

Last month, Blige settled her acrimonious divorce from Kendu out of court, and the settlement terms aren’t known. But it’s around that time when the house was no longer listed for sale, according to public records.

Blige bought the estate for $12.3 million in 2008, and the property boasts eight bedrooms, ten bathrooms, a studio, media room, library and staff quarters, according to the home’s listing.

The diva had steadily lowered the mansion’s price after she first put it on the market in 2008 for nearly $14 million. Last summer, she dropped the price again to $6.9 million from $8.8 million.

It’s not clear whether L.A.-based Blige decided to keep the estate, which lies outside of New York City, for herself, or give it to Kendu as part of their settlement. The taxes on the property alone are at least $85,000, so unemployed Kendu would have to cough up some big money in order to stay there.

