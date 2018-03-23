Loony Goon: Kevin McCall Says Extra Mad Eva LIED About Abuse, Demands To See Marley…Or Else THIS

Kevin Mccall Calls Out Eva For Keeping Away Their Daughter

Kevin Mccall took to social media, as he often does, to send Eva Marcille a plea. He claims Eva LIED about him putting hands on her after their break up four years ago to give him a bad reputation. Mccall says Eva was only made because he kicked her out of their 4-bedroom home in Sherman Oaks after the break up. Now Kevin wants Eva to admit to allegedly putting her PR team up to “assassinating” his character and let him see his daughter.

It’s unknown how long it’s been since Kevin has seen their seed together, Marley. Last June Kevin claimed to have not seen his daughter in over THREE years. She’s now 5…

Then, back in January Eva said Kevin was no longer her father. She called Mike Sterling–her new baby daddy, Marley’s new daddy. Kevin begins by calling out Eva’s brother to check his sister over “lies” to keep his daughter away. THEN suggests they should fight.

Malcolm Pigford, Imma tell you this one more time like I told you 4 years ago. Never laid a finger on your sister and YOU know that. OR…you would’ve squabbed or something. How about we squab now or whatever we need to do to get your sister to stop lying?”

Swipe through to see Kevin’s public messages to Eva…

We would suggest Kevin calls Eva and get off social media, but something tells us she has him BLOCKED. Do you think it’s right IF Eva has really kept his daughter away for years? Or do you think Kevin is missing parts of his story?