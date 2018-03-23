Ain’t No Other Man, Sike: Christina Aguilera Suffered Soul-Crushing Revelation That Ex-Boyfriend Was Gay

Image via Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Christina Aguilera Reveals Ex-Boyfriend Was Gay

At one point back in the early 2000s Christina Aguilera was riding high on a wave of success and she had a man by her side whom she loved.

Fast forward to 2018 and that wave has crashed to shore a bit and the man she once loved is likely in love with another…man.

According to PEOPLE, the “Genie In A Bottle” singer revealed that her ex-boyfriend was gay on an the season premiere of Untucked, RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Christina says that her 2002 song “Infatuation” was about her former down-low bae:

“It was heartbreaking because I found out he played for your team, not mine,” Aguilera, 37, explained. “He’s gonna see this, he’s gonna be mad,” competing queen Vanessa Vanjie Mateo noted. “I hope so, girl” Aguilera remarked.

Peep the lyrics to the song:

Yikes. Have any of you ever discovered that your lover was gay?