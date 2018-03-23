Revisit Biggie’s Old Stomping Grounds In Exclusive Clip From “Notorious B.I.G & Tupac Shakur: It Happened Here” [VIDEO]

REELZ Revisits Biggie’s Old Neighborhood

In the mid 90’s, two of raps biggest icons, The Notorious B.I.G., and Tupac Shakur, were caught in the middle of the infamous East Coast – West Coast hip hop rivalry. It was a battle that tragically cost both stars their lives in a pair of murders that are unsolved to this day. The REELZ series “It Happened Here” traces the story of the two legendary rappers by visiting the locations that lead to their rise and fall. The spots include: the gritty streets of Biggie’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood in Brooklyn where he hustled, sold drugs, and became a freestyling legend; a hidden set of train tracks in Vernon, California where Tupac did his historic photo shoot and New York City’s Quad Recording Studios, where a 1994 assassination attempt on Tupac ignited the biggest feud in the history of rap. The show also visits the corner of Fairfax and Wilshire in Los Angeles, where Biggie was tragically gunned down in a hit and run.

“Notorious B.I.G. & Tupac Shakur: It Happened Here,” airs Saturday, March 31st at 10 ET/PT on REELZ.

