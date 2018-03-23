So Sad: Maryland HS Shooting Victim Jaelynn Willey Dies, Family Lifts Life Support

Maryland School Shooting Victim Taken Off Life Support

A critically injured 16-year-old girl shot at her Maryland high school on Tuesday died Thursday night after she was taken off life support by family according to ABC.

Jaelynn Willey, 16, and a classmate were reportedly shot, allegedly by Austin Rollins, 17, in a school hallway just before classes began on Tuesday. The allegedly shooter, Rollins was hit by a schools security officer and later died at a hospital.

Jaelynn Willey and Rollins “had a prior relationship which recently ended,” the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said. “All indications suggest the shooting was not a random act of violence.”

Willey’s mother tearfully announced her daughter would be taken off life support on Thursday in a statement:

“It is with terribly broken hearts that we learn of the tragic news regarding Jaelynn Willey,” Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said in a statement Thursday. “No parent should ever be faced with a decision like this.”

