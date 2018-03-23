Big Boi Becomes The First Artist To Sign To L.A. Reid’s New Label, HitCo

Big Boi Signs To L.A. Reid’s New Label

L.A. Reid always told Big Boi that as long as he works at a label, the Outkast vet would have a job–and it’s pretty obvious that he meant it.

Big Boi is now signing with a new company and has inked a deal with L.A. Reid’s new label, HitCo.

According to a Variety report from March 21, Francis the Savannah Chitlin Pimp has become Reid’s first singing since the executive left Epic Records. If you’ll recall, the long time music exec exited the company in May 2017 following allegations of sexual harassment.

As a first step, Reid and HitCo are now working on getting Big Boi’s “All Night” on the radio. Since branching out from his legendar duo OutKast, Big Boi has released three studio albums and one EP on his own–his latest album, Boomiverse, just dropped in June.

What do y’all think about Big Boi’s loyalty to L.A. Reid, even after such controversy?