A Documentary Titled, “Meghan Markle: An American Princess,” Is Coming To Television In May

A Meghan Markle Special Is Coming To TV

Ahead of her highly-anticipated wedding to Prince Harry, Fox will run a two-hour special on May 11 about Meghan Markle who, as we all know, is marrying into British royalty.

The documentary, Meghan Markle: An American Princess, will feature behind-the-scenes and archival footage that will give fans a definitive look at the woman who is expected to change the British royal family forever. This special is billed as the inside story of the bride-to-be–it also has impressive interviews with Markle’s half-sister, Samantha, Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell; and Dickie Arbiter, Queen Elizabeth II’s former press secretary.

Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials for Fox commented on the upcoming documentary saying: “Since the early days of the British monarchy, right up to the present, the royal family has captivated the minds and imaginations of people across the globe. With Meghan Markle on the cusp of becoming a real princess, joining the likes of Princess Kate and the late Princess Diana, this special will give viewers a unique look and insight into her journey, from her upbringing in Southern California to her wedding to Prince Harry in Windsor Castle.”

U.K.-based Spun Gold is making inroads into the U.S. and won the Fox commission. Its royal pedigree includes “The Royal House of Windsor” and specials with Prince Philip, the queen’s consort, and Prince Charles, the heir to the throne.

Daniela Neumann, managing director of Spun Gold (the U.K.-based company making the film) said: “’An American Princess’ will provide viewers with the definitive inside story of the most talked-about wedding of the year, packed with exclusive insights into how Meghan and the world’s most famous family will change each other’s lives.”

As aforementioned, the special will air on Fox on May 11, a week before Markle ties the knot with Prince Harry. Will you be watching?