Guess The Gucci Gang Girl Spotted Chanel Shopping

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 4

Ashanti is seen shopping at Chanel on Robertson in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, United States

WENN

Can You Guess This Star On A Chanel Shopping Spree

One of our favorite celebrities to feature was snapped by the paps going shopping at Chanel on Robertson while keeping a low profile in this Gucci hat.

Can you guess who she is? Hit the flip for the answer.

Ashanti is seen shopping at Chanel on Robertson in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, United States

WENN

Who guessed Ashanti? Stunning riiiight?

Check out more photos below then hit the flip for more from her IG

#sayless

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

Wonder if she’s wearing any of her new purchases for this photoshoot

#sayless

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
1234
Categories: Bangers, For Your Viewing Pleasure, Guess the...

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus