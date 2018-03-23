Jackin’ For Bytes: CyberHackers Hold City Of Atlanta’s Systems Hostage, Demand $51K In Bitcoin For Release

Atlanta Subjected To Ransomware Cyberattack

This is pretty scary… The city of Atlanta is the latest target of a Ransomware cyberattack.

According to Hot 107.9 reports the Ransomware application has been used to take over the city’s information systems and has been preventing users from accessing the accounts until a ransom is paid.

The City of Atlanta is currently experiencing outages on various customer facing applications, including some that customers may use to pay bills or access court-related information. We will post any updates as we receive them. pic.twitter.com/kc51rojhBl — City of Atlanta, GA (@Cityofatlanta) March 22, 2018

11Alive says the city received a ransom demand in bitcoin for $6,800 per unit or $51,000 to unlock the entire system.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms held a press conference Thursday where she urged city employees to check their bank accounts and contact any financial institutions they have accounts with to make sure their personal information hasn’t been compromised.

Mayor @KeishaBottoms holds a press conference regarding the security breach. https://t.co/h1WlcyUc6x — City of Atlanta, GA (@Cityofatlanta) March 22, 2018

The FBI is currently investigating.