Jackin’ For Bytes: CyberHackers Hold City Of Atlanta’s Systems Hostage, Demand $51K In Bitcoin For Release
- By Bossip Staff
Atlanta Subjected To Ransomware Cyberattack
This is pretty scary… The city of Atlanta is the latest target of a Ransomware cyberattack.
According to Hot 107.9 reports the Ransomware application has been used to take over the city’s information systems and has been preventing users from accessing the accounts until a ransom is paid.
11Alive says the city received a ransom demand in bitcoin for $6,800 per unit or $51,000 to unlock the entire system.
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms held a press conference Thursday where she urged city employees to check their bank accounts and contact any financial institutions they have accounts with to make sure their personal information hasn’t been compromised.
The FBI is currently investigating.