Freaks: Teyana & Iman Reveal The Craziest Place They’ve Had Coupled Up Coitus

Some strong marital loving…

Teyana Taylor And Iman Shumpert Speak On Their Sex Life

Iman and Teyana are speaking on their strong black coupledom and their freaky deeky smash sessions. The couple whose starring in a VH1 reality show, recently chatted with Page Six TV about their bedroom behavior, their daughter, and their new project.

Teyana was on hand for a segment where Page Six previously asked Iman questions about their coupledom to see if his answers would match hers. According to both Teyana and Iman, the freakiest place they’ve had sex was outside during a horse and carriage ride through Central Park.

“Horse and carriage in central park,” said Teyana. “It comes with the blanket! It was perfect, they don’t have mirrors on it so you can’t see what’s going on.”

Freaaaaaaaks!

“Teyana and Iman” premieres March 26th at 9/8 c.