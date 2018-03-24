Gone Too Soon: Looking Back At The Wildest Moments From Amber Rose And 21 Savage’s Unlikely Romance

The Wildest Moments From Amber Rose And 21 Savage’s Relationship

And they said it would never last. Well, they were right. After about 9 months of dating, Amber Rose and 21 Savage have apparently called it quits. It’s sad to see and we hope they’re okay with it, however, they did provide us with quite the hilarious bit of news stories if you think about it. We had drunk serenades, slut walks and more. Take a look at some of the most crazy moments…

I love love but I don’t wanna be this in love. pic.twitter.com/9U9qBtem64 — With a K (@IAMKRIS24) October 1, 2017

The time she dragged him her slut walk