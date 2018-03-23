Thaaaat’s Right: Jeezy Announces That He Will Retire From Rap After His Next Album

Jeezy Is Apparently Headed For Retirement

Jeezy took over the rap game in 2005 and has been a legend in the game ever since. Now, more than a decade later, the 40-year-old legend is looking to retire. Luckily for us, he’s not going to do so before he drops one more album.

The Atlanta rapper announced on twitter on Thursday that he is hanging up his mic after a 13 year career, which will come following the release of his impending ninth studio album, Thug Motivation 104.

As the Cold Summer tour comes to a end.. It was inspiring seeing my day one fans since my first album & class TM 101 come out every night. Now class is coming to a end. It's time for Graduation! My Last Album & Final Class: TM104 –#TrustYaProcess ☃️ — Sno (@Jeezy) March 22, 2018

The announcement didn’t come with any other information other than the fact that Jeezy is going to be finished with rapping after this next album, which he calls his Graduation. As of now, there’s no single or a release date for the final album–so for that, we’ll all just have to wait and see.