Thaaaat’s Right: Jeezy Announces That He Will Retire From Rap After His Next Album
Jeezy took over the rap game in 2005 and has been a legend in the game ever since. Now, more than a decade later, the 40-year-old legend is looking to retire. Luckily for us, he’s not going to do so before he drops one more album.
The Atlanta rapper announced on twitter on Thursday that he is hanging up his mic after a 13 year career, which will come following the release of his impending ninth studio album, Thug Motivation 104.
The announcement didn’t come with any other information other than the fact that Jeezy is going to be finished with rapping after this next album, which he calls his Graduation. As of now, there’s no single or a release date for the final album–so for that, we’ll all just have to wait and see.