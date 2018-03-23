Here’s What Happened When Tekashi69 Stopped By The Breakfast Club

lmao 6ix9ine was on the breakfast club being madd disrespectful trying to flex on the legend yg pic.twitter.com/MzipeVsbKL — matthew b. jordan (@mcbasquiat) March 23, 2018

Tekashi Stopped By The Breakfast Club & Sparked Chaos

Everyone’s favorite Skittle-smacked dumpster-dweller Tekashi69 took a break from making literally everyone mad to troll Charlamagne and the Breakfast Club with his shameless wankster shenanigans that sparked a hilarious mixture of concern and chaos across the internet.

Tekashi 69 definitely got under Charlamagne’s skin in this breakfast club interview "He hit him and he ran" 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/V7KDGml43Z — Rogen🦁 (@rogensworld) March 23, 2018

Peep the Twitter chaos over Tekashi’s Breakfast Club visit on the flip.