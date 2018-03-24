Forever Harris’: T.I. And Tiny Planning To Renew Severed Marital Vows?

T.I. And Tiny Ready To Renew Wedding Vows?

Tiny and T.I. have reportedly been going back and forth with plans to renew their wedding vows this summer! July 31st is their wedding anniversary and “doing a vow renewal is something Tiny and T.I. have been talking about for months,” a source said to Hollywoodlife . This summer will make 8 years for the Harris’. We all know Tip still loves him some Tiny, even through their divorce talk, he posted up this sweet message to his Queen…

This would be a fresh start for the couple, who recently cleared most of their six figure tax debt together. Congrats to them.