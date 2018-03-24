Hate It Or Love It? “LHH Miami’s” Miami Tip Drops New Visual “Plain Jane Tip Mix”

Reality Starlet Flexes Her Rap Skills – And That Bawwdy – In New Music Video

“Love & Hip Hop: Miami’s” Miami Tip drew inspiration from ASVP Ferg and Nicki Minaj for her new song “Plain Jane Tip Mix.”

Shot on location in Miami, the music video takes viewers on a ride – literally – while Miami Tip raps over Ferg’s “Plain Jane” beat and shows off her physique to the camera in a variety of Minaj-inspired outfits.

Miami Tip told us that she wanted to showcase a different style of hip hop than what fans have seen on the show as she preps to drop even more new music.

“I wanted to put some content out while I’m preparing to put my single ou” Tip said. “My music coming out is definitely going to be a total change from what I have been doing with my music which is hardcore trap rap, and I want the world to see (and) know that I am versatile so I would say don’t be surprised when my single drops and it’s not what you expected!”

What do you think of Tip’s video?