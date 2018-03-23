Purple Punishment? Pensive Prosecutor Predicts Possible Charges In Prince’s Death

Image via Getty

Charges Could Be Filed In Prince’s Death

It looks like someone could be found liable for the death of one of the world’s greatest rock stars, Prince.

According to Billboard, a Carver County, Minnesota lawyer Mark Metz says that the investigation into The Purple One’s demise is ongoing and no information will be released until its completion.

Prince’s siblings have been given the autopsy information so that they can file litigation against the alleged responsible party.

Metz says that charges could be filed “in the near future”.

Looks like s#!t is about to get real for somebody…