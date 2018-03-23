Blac Chyna, Dreka Gates And Other “It Chicks” Attend Special Women’s Empowerment Dinner Hosted By Rah Ali

Rah Ali Celebrates Women At Dinner Attended By Powerful Women

Thursday, March 22 Rah Ali hosted the 4th Annual “It Chicks” dinner at the world famous BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood, CA. 30 beautiful, powerful, connected women sat together in a private dining room filled with an undeniable air of empowerment, style and class.

In this day and age, where women’s rights have been pushed to the side and many women have been violated and taken advantage of, “It Chicks,” was designed to bring women together to build strong support systems and to show them that they are not alone.

Actress and mother, Brooke Bailey shared a very personal story about her son which opened up the platform for all of the women in attendance to share a vulnerable story of their own. By the time the night was over, hugs, kisses, tears, information exchange and laughter filled the room.

To be an “It Chick,” means to be a woman who caters to her family, business and preservation of life on a level of excellence. Surviving her own experiences, Rah Ali wanted to show other women that it was ok to be vulnerable amongst each other and show them that strong support systems do exist and that you should never have to hide your accomplishments or struggles but embrace them!

“The purpose of the dinner is to bring women from all different professional backgrounds in one room together to foster new relationships, give the opportunity to network and indulge in something we all already love to do as females which is dress up have great conversation and cocktails.”

“It Chicks” dinner truly inspired women to celebrate each other and themselves. “Mission accomplished” says Rah Ali. “I would like for each guest to leave feeling encouraged, accomplished, celebrated and most important…appreciated.”

The “It Chicks” Dinner was sponsored by SpokeHub – An app designed for meaningful conversation and Produced by Echoing Soundz.

Check out a full list of attendees below along with images from the event.

LIST OF IT CHICKS

Blac Chyna

Brooke Bailey

Candace McCaney

Dreka Gates

Echo Hattix

Elise Neal

Eva Perry

Evelyn Lozada

Isis King

Jasmine Brand

Jeroslyn Johnson

Kerianne Enderline

Kiona Cresean

Malaysia

Melyssa Ford

Michelle Savage

Milan Zoe

Miss Diddy

Monica Lynn

Monica Payne

Rah Ali

Sandy Coffee

Sarod Bertin

Simon King

Stephanie Gayle

Toccara Jones

Tori Brixx

Treasure Thompson

V Bozeman