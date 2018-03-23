Really?!? NFL Baller Michael Bennett Indicted For Alleged Felony Assault Against Elderly Woman, Faces 10 Years

Image via Dylan Buell/Getty

Michael Bennett Facing 10 Years For Alleged Assault Against Elderly Woman

This sounds like some BULLLLLLLS#!T, but the shady azz cops in Houston seem VERY intent on bringing this brotha down.

According to TMZ, former Seattle Seahawk Michael Bennett has been indicted for injuring an elderly woman in a wheelchair during Super Bowl LI.

Let the Houston Police Department tell it, Bennett yelled “y’all must know who I am. I could own this mother f***er,” before allegedly “injuring” the woman AND pushing a 28-year-old “white female”.

Now, KHOU has more details about the incident which raises serious questions about the veracity of the charges against Bennett.

After the Patriots won the Super Bowl in 2017, Bennett, who played college football in Texas, wanted to go down on the field and celebrate with his brother, tight end Martellus Bennett.

Security told him he needed to use a different entrance to the field, Bennett then allegedly pushed passed the NRG Stadium security team WHICH INCLUDED THIS 66-YEAR-OLD, WHEELCHAIR-RIDDEN PARAPLEGIC WOMAN and her chair was “pushed back” which allegedly caused a shoulder sprain. Not knocked over. Not flipped over. Pushed. Back.

#NEWInfo::: Contemporary Services confirms the woman who #MichaelBennett is accused of injuring during #SuperBowl51 has worked security management since 2013. Company says she's an "excellent" employee & they're "proud to have her." #khou11 — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) March 23, 2018

To be clear, NRG Stadium has employed this handicapped lady for FIVE YEARS to guard the field from potential Bane-type people who might want to blow up the building or create havoc? Ooook.

A grand jury indicted Bennett today and a warrant has been issued for his arrest, he’s charged with intentionally and knowingly, causing bodily injury to a person 65 years or older. For this FELONY crime he is facing 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Oh, and cops say even with ALLLLL the cameras that are inside of the stadium, none of this was caught on tape, but HPD says they have 3 whitenesses, pardon, witnesses to this “heinous crime”…

F**k outta here.

Flip the page to see the janky azz press conference these “police” held to announce the indictment.