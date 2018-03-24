Skoirrt Skoirrt On The Weekend? Twitter Thinks SZA, Ruler Of Side Chicks Is Pregnant
- By Bossip Staff
Is SZA Pregnant??? Twitter Is Confused
There is a rumor floating around twitter that says SZA, famous for her song “The Weekend” is pregnant! That’s right, the mother of side-pieces is allegedly sporting a gut full of baby. Add the fact that she says she calling music quits soon, and folks believe it’s for her “baby”.
But, wait a minute…there is no source of the rumor. Just everyone in a frenzy, and her fans crying like lambs because they assume their Coachella tickets are going to waste!
Hit the flip for some of their dramatic, hilarious reactions.