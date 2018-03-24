Skoirrt Skoirrt On The Weekend? Twitter Thinks SZA, Ruler Of Side Chicks Is Pregnant

Is SZA Pregnant??? Twitter Is Confused

There is a rumor floating around twitter that says SZA, famous for her song “The Weekend” is pregnant! That’s right, the mother of side-pieces is allegedly sporting a gut full of baby. Add the fact that she says she calling music quits soon, and folks believe it’s for her “baby”.

But, wait a minute…there is no source of the rumor. Just everyone in a frenzy, and her fans crying like lambs because they assume their Coachella tickets are going to waste!

Is sza the one that said skrt skrt on niggas then went and got pregnant? — Wolf (@Nig_BMT) March 24, 2018

lemme research if sza is actually pregnant and by research i mean type 'sza pregnant' into my twitter search bar — a good decision (@niquill) March 23, 2018

Hit the flip for some of their dramatic, hilarious reactions.