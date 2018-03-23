Vince Staples Hosts Special Screening of PACIFIC RIM UPRISING in West Hollywood

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAR 22: _ _ _seen at Vince Staples Hosts Special Screening of Pacific Rim Uprising on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 at The London Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif.

(Photo by @ArnoldShoots #ArnoldTurner)

Universal Pictures and rapper Vince Staples hosted a special advanced screening of PACIFIC RIM UPRISING in West Hollywood Thursday at The London Hotel in West Hollywood, in celebration of its release on March 23. Notable attendees included Rob Stone (rapper), Miss Diddy (socialite), and Sarunas Jackson (HBO’s Insecure).

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAR 22: Sarunas Jackson seen at Vince Staples Hosts Special Screening of Pacific Rim Uprising on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 at The London Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif.

(Photo by @ArnoldShoots #ArnoldTurner)

Vince Staples is performing at Coachella this year along with artists such as Beyonce, The Weekend, and Eminem.

Categories: Hollyweird, New Movie, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus