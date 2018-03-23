Vince Staples Hosts Special Screening of PACIFIC RIM UPRISING in West Hollywood

Universal Pictures and rapper Vince Staples hosted a special advanced screening of PACIFIC RIM UPRISING in West Hollywood Thursday at The London Hotel in West Hollywood, in celebration of its release on March 23. Notable attendees included Rob Stone (rapper), Miss Diddy (socialite), and Sarunas Jackson (HBO’s Insecure).

Vince Staples is performing at Coachella this year along with artists such as Beyonce, The Weekend, and Eminem.