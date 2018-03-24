Jesus Take The Wheel: Russell Simmons Accussed Of Raping Woman & Threatening Her Son; Slapped With $10 Million Lawsuit

Russell Simmons Accused Of Rape, Slapped With $10 Million Lawsuit

Russell Simmons has been accused of yet another rape in a new $10 million lawsuit.

The woman, who uses the name “Jane Doe” in the lawsuit, is claiming Simmons assaulted her after meeting her at a concert and inviting her to an afterparty in Los Angeles.

She says she dropped off her young son with a babysitter and spent time with Simmons after the concert, but didn’t want to have sex with him after going back his hotel room so he could “get something” from his room. Once they were in the room, she alleges that Simmons told her, “I am going to f–k you or I’m going to f–k your son. You decide.” then threw her on the bed and proceeded to rape her.

In a statement sent to Billboard on Friday, Simmons “vehemently” denied all allegations made against him. “They have shocked me to my core as I have never been abusive or violent in any way in my relations with women,” the statement reads. “I have submitted myself to multiple lie detector tests. I denied forced sex and sexual harassment allegations brought against me in each test; I also answered no to the question, ‘Have you ever physically forced any woman to have sexual intercourse?’ I passed all of the lie detector tests.”

This is the 16th woman to come forward accusing Simmons of sexual misconduct.