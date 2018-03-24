Tyga Subliminally Suggests He’s The Pappy After Pettily Posting Pic After Kylie’s Stormi Selfie

Image via TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty

Tyga Is Subliminally Claiming He The Pappy

Tyga thought he was slick posting a throwback baby pic moments after Kylie shared a selfie with baby Stormi. Its no secret that Tyga has been trying to claim that he may be the father of the new born, so this must be his way of getting fans to see the resemblance that the two may or may not have. Social media was torn between people slandering Tyga for being petty for no reason and others that are convinced that he could actually be the father of Kylie Jenner’s child.