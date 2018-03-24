He’s Still On This? Donald Trump Moves To Ban Transgender Troops From The Military

Donald Trump Bans Transgendered People From The Military

Despite already trying — and failing — to pull this move last summer, Donald Trump is adamant about making sure no one who’s changed their gender identity can serve in the US Armed Forces.

Trump just signed a policy effectively banning transgendered people from serving in any arm of the military.

According to CNN, the White House just announced a new policy, supposedly “developed through extensive study by senior uniformed and civilian leaders, including combat veterans,” according to press secretary Sarah Sanders.

A Pentagon memo about the policy details that only service people who have been “stable for 36 consecutive months in their biological sex prior to accession,” and those who “do not require a change of gender” and troops who started serving under the Obama administration’s policy prior to the new memo are exempt from the new change.

With everything going on in the nation, and hell, in his own personal life, it seems very strange that he’s so laser-focused on this.

SMH.

Getty