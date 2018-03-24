A Stone-Cold Fool : School District Arms Students With Rocks To Fend Off Potential School Shooters [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
School district arms students with rocks against potential school shooters
The superintendent of the Blue Mountain School District has parents scratching their heads after telling lawmakers in Harrisburg that his students protect themselves against potential school shooters with rocks. Every classroom in the district has been equipped with a five-gallon bucket of river stone. In the event that an armed intruder attempts to gain entrance into any of our classrooms, they will face a classroom full students armed with rocks.