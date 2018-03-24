Disgusting: NYC Babysitter Gets 100 Years For Raping Two Kids And Recording The Assaults

Man Sentenced To 100 Years For Raping Kids & Recording It

Milton Narvaez ,36, a Manhattan babysitter who raped two children and recorded the unthinkable crimes will spend 100 years to life behind bars.

Narvaez molested a 6-year-old boy over a period of six years, beginning in early 2008. He also took advantage of a little girl who was seen on a video and whose is believed to be as young as 7 years old.

“He took something from these children that can never be returned,” said Assistant District Attorney Heather Buchanan.

Narvaez was found guilty in November of predatory sexual assault, sex abuse and promoting sexual performance by a child.