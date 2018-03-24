Baby’s First Selfie: Kylie And Stormi Post Up In Sweet Mommy-Daughter Snaps
- By Bossip Staff
Kylie And Stormi Snap Selfies On Instagram
Stormi Webster is already staking her claim as the heir to the Kardashi-Jenner social media throne, at just about two months old.
Kylie and Travis’ baby girl made another full-faced appearance on Instagram today, posing and making kissy faces with Mama Kylie made up in all her lip-kitted-out glory.
Cure right? She’ll have that “selfie face” down in no time.
Getty/Splash