Pure Comedy: Will Smith Celebrates Reaching 1 Million Subscribers By Going On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Will Smith Visits Jimmy Fallon To Celebrate His Milestone

Will Smith only joined Youtube 3 months ago, and his channel already has 1.2 million subscribers….I mean, come on. It’s Will Smith.

That milestone is no small feat, so the actor and now constant viral-sensation decided to stop by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to celebrate. The two have a lot of fun together and even get interviewed by a drone in the process, take a look at Will’s entire journey courtesy of the man himself below.

 

