Exclusive: Stevie J On Facing Jail For $1.3 Mill Child Support Debt: “It’s Not What We Go Through, It’s How We Deal With It”

Reality Star Spoke To Promote The New Season of “Leave It To Stevie” Which Premieres Monday Night At 9:30 EST On VH1

Reality star Stevie J said he isn’t going to let his possible prison sentence for allegedly violating the terms of his recent $1.3 million child support arrears case get him down.

The “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star, who will also star in a new season of his own show, “Leave It To Stevie,” said he’s been a good father since day one, and the two children that the feds said he failed to pay support for now live with him and collect reality show checks.

“You know, I’m an optimistic person,” Stevie told us. “Anyone who knows me – even the public – knows I love my children and I’ll do anything for them. The two children in question have two great jobs with VH1. They love me and they live with me most of the time.”

Earlier this month, we exclusively revealed that a New York federal court judge hauled him in for an arraignment after federal prosecutors said he of all but stopped paying some $1.3 million in back child support and failing drug tests.

He’ll have to turn himself in April 10, and the judge told him that prison time was on the table.

But the former Bad Boy hitman said he’d work on paying the debt down, and preferred to focus on his businesses, his family and his nearly 25 years in entertainment.

“Right now, it’s the Jordan family time,” Stevie said. “I know everybody wants money. And if they want these couple dollars, let them get their couple dollars.”

He added: “It’s not what we go through, it’s how we deal with it. I don’t waste too much time in a negative space. I know I love my children and they love me.”

And as for his new show, Stevie said viewers will get to see him in a less dramatic and more family-orientated light as he tries to help his two kids find themselves and he launches his live band and entertainment company, “Sleazy J.”

Stevie was coy on whether his baby mama Joseline – who left “Love & Hip Hop” – would make an appearance on “Leave It To Stevie.” But he said they are coparenting their toddler daughter Bonnie Bella, and he speaks to her everyday.

“It’s going to be a fun show,” he said. “You’ll have to tune in.”