R.I.P: ‘Chicago Fire’ Actress DuShon Monique Brown Dead At 49

DuShon Monique Brown Has Passed Away At Age 49

Actress DuShon Monique Brown, who played a secretary on the NBC show Chicago Fire, has passed away at 49-years old.

The Cook County medical examiner’s spokeswoman, Becky Schlikerman, says Brown died on Friday at St. James Olympia Field Hospital just outside of Chicago; Her cause of death has not yet been announced.

Brown was a veteran of Chicago theater and also worked as a crisis counselor at a Chicago high school, leading its drama program before earning the role of Connie on Chicago Fire. Her role was the assistant to Chief Boden, played by Eamonn Walker. Brown’s career also included a recurring role as Kattie Welch in Prison Break along with one-time guest spots on both Empire and Shameless.

Chicago Fire executive producer Dick Wolf said in a statement that the show’s family is “devastated to lose one of its own.”

Condolences to Ms. Brown’s family and friends.